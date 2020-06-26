StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smiths Group                            1318.50       +5.40%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering               10155.00       +3.92%
Ocado Group                             2059.00       +3.52%
Whitbread                               2214.00       +3.46%
Burberry Group                          1562.50       +3.34%
Jd Sports Fashion                        623.40       -1.89%
Land Securities Group                    556.90       -1.78%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     291.95       -1.17%
Evraz                                    294.55       -0.99%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4227.00       -0.91%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             172.80      +14.44%
Weir Group                              1101.50       +6.63%
Royal Mail                               167.90       +6.60%
Go-Ahead Group                           908.25       +5.55%
Kainos Group                             749.00       +5.05%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       52.55      -15.79%
Hammerson                                 80.55      -14.31%
Paypoint                                 638.00       -5.20%
Just Group                                53.28       -4.77%
Telecom Plus                            1385.00       -4.22%

FTSE 350
Go-Ahead Group                           908.25       +5.55%
AIM
Corero Network Security                    8.53      +59.20%
Dillistone Group                          25.00      +47.06%
Global Invacom Group                       7.50      +36.36%
Heavitree Brewery                        195.00      +30.00%
Tasty                                      2.85      +26.67%
Immotion Group                             2.12      -19.81%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         4.25      -17.48%
Fastjet                                    0.16      -16.67%
Live Company Group                        10.50      -16.00%
Manx Financial Group                       6.75      -15.63%

Overall Market
Worldsec                                   2.25     +157.14%
Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines       31.75      -41.18%
