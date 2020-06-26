FTSE 100 Smiths Group 1318.50 +5.40% Spirax-Sarco Engineering 10155.00 +3.92% Ocado Group 2059.00 +3.52% Whitbread 2214.00 +3.46% Burberry Group 1562.50 +3.34% Jd Sports Fashion 623.40 -1.89% Land Securities Group 556.90 -1.78% Rolls-Royce Holdings 291.95 -1.17% Evraz 294.55 -0.99% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4227.00 -0.91% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 172.80 +14.44% Weir Group 1101.50 +6.63% Royal Mail 167.90 +6.60% Go-Ahead Group 908.25 +5.55% Kainos Group 749.00 +5.05% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 52.55 -15.79% Hammerson 80.55 -14.31% Paypoint 638.00 -5.20% Just Group 53.28 -4.77% Telecom Plus 1385.00 -4.22% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 172.80 +14.44% Weir Group 1101.50 +6.63% Royal Mail 167.90 +6.60% Go-Ahead Group 908.25 +5.55% Smiths Group 1318.50 +5.40% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 52.55 -15.79% Hammerson 80.55 -14.31% Paypoint 638.00 -5.20% Just Group 53.28 -4.77% Telecom Plus 1385.00 -4.22% AIM Corero Network Security 8.53 +59.20% Dillistone Group 25.00 +47.06% Global Invacom Group 7.50 +36.36% Heavitree Brewery 195.00 +30.00% Tasty 2.85 +26.67% Immotion Group 2.12 -19.81% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 4.25 -17.48% Fastjet 0.16 -16.67% Live Company Group 10.50 -16.00% Manx Financial Group 6.75 -15.63% Overall Market Worldsec 2.25 +157.14% Corero Network Security 8.53 +59.20% Dillistone Group 25.00 +47.06% Global Invacom Group 7.50 +36.36% Heavitree Brewery 195.00 +30.00% Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines 31.75 -41.18% Immotion Group 2.12 -19.81% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 4.25 -17.48% Fastjet 0.16 -16.67% Live Company Group 10.50 -16.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
