Interim Result

30/06/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

30/06/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

30/06/2020 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)

16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

17/07/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)



Final Result

30/06/2020 Sydbank AS (0MGE)

30/06/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

30/06/2020 Solid State PLC (SOLI)

30/06/2020 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)

30/06/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

01/07/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)

09/07/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)

14/07/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

14/07/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

16/07/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)

21/07/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

30/07/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)



AGM / EGM

30/06/2020 Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)

30/06/2020 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)

30/06/2020 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)

30/06/2020 National World PLC (NWOR)

30/06/2020 Phoenix Global Resources PLC (PGR)

30/06/2020 Ingenta PLC (ING)

30/06/2020 Universe Group PLC (UNG)

30/06/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)

30/06/2020 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)

30/06/2020 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)

30/06/2020 Woodbois Limited (WBI)

30/06/2020 Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC (PSSL)

30/06/2020 Prospex Oil And Gas PLC (PXOG)

30/06/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)

30/06/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)

30/06/2020 Safestay PLC (SSTY)

30/06/2020 Crimson Tide PLC (TIDE)

30/06/2020 Sig PLC (SHI)

30/06/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)

30/06/2020 Reach4Entertainment Enterprises PLC (R4E)

30/06/2020 Robinson PLC (RBN)

30/06/2020 Rurelec PLC (RUR)

30/06/2020 Trans-Siberian Gold PLC (TSG)

30/06/2020 Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX)

30/06/2020 Gyg PLC (GYG)

30/06/2020 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)

30/06/2020 4D Pharma PLC (DDDD)

30/06/2020 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT)

30/06/2020 Attraqt Group PLC (ATQT)

30/06/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

30/06/2020 Chapel Down Group PLC (CDGP)

30/06/2020 Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC (BOR)

30/06/2020 W Resources PLC (WRES)

30/06/2020 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)

30/06/2020 Armadale Capital PLC (ACP)

01/07/2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)

01/07/2020 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM)

01/07/2020 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)

02/07/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

02/07/2020 Concepta PLC (CPT)

06/07/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

06/07/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)

06/07/2020 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

07/07/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)

07/07/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

08/07/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

08/07/2020 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)

08/07/2020 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)

09/07/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)

09/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)

09/07/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF)

09/07/2020 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)

09/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

09/07/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

10/07/2020 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

10/07/2020 DPA Group (0LCQ)

14/07/2020 Bluerock Diamonds PLC (BRD)

14/07/2020 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)

14/07/2020 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)

15/07/2020 Danakali Limited (DNK)

16/07/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)

16/07/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

16/07/2020 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)

16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)

16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)

16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)

16/07/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

17/07/2020 Dcc PLC (DCC)

20/07/2020 Providence Resources PLC (PVR)

21/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

22/07/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

22/07/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

23/07/2020 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)

23/07/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)

23/07/2020 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)

23/07/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

23/07/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)

23/07/2020 Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (WKOF)

24/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

24/07/2020 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)

27/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

28/07/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

28/07/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

28/07/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

29/07/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)



Trading Statement

22/07/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

30/07/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)



Ex-Dividend

30/06/2020 Comcast Corp Comcast A Ord Shs (0QYF)

01/07/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)

02/07/2020 Hemingway Debenture (06HB)

02/07/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)

02/07/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1)

02/07/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)

02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

02/07/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

02/07/2020 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)

02/07/2020 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)

02/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

02/07/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

02/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

02/07/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

02/07/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)

02/07/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

02/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

02/07/2020 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)

02/07/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)

02/07/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)

02/07/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

02/07/2020 Record PLC (REC)

02/07/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)

02/07/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)

02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

02/07/2020 Cisco Systems Inc Cisco Systems Ord Shs (0R0K)

02/07/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

02/07/2020 Acer Incorporated Gdr Repr 5 Shs Com Stk Twd10144a (ACIA)

02/07/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)

02/07/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)

02/07/2020 Acer Inc (ACID)

02/07/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)

02/07/2020 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)

02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)

02/07/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)

02/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

02/07/2020 Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpmorgan Chase Ord Shs (0Q1F)

02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)

06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)

08/07/2020 Mastercard Inc Mastercard Ord Shs Class A (0R2Z)

09/07/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)

09/07/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

09/07/2020 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)

09/07/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

09/07/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)

09/07/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

09/07/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)

09/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

09/07/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)

09/07/2020 Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC)

09/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

09/07/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)

09/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

09/07/2020 Verizon Communications Inc Verizon Communications Ord Shs (0Q1S)

10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)

14/07/2020 Oracle Corp Oracle Ord Shs (0R1Z)

14/07/2020 Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Ord Shs (0Q15)

15/07/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)

15/07/2020 Gazprom Oao (81JK)

15/07/2020 Skipton Building Society Int Bearing Shares (SKIP)

15/07/2020 PJSC Gazprom (OGZD)

16/07/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)

16/07/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)

16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)

16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)

16/07/2020 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH)

16/07/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)

16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

16/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)

17/07/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)

23/07/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

23/07/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

23/07/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)

23/07/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

23/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

30/07/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

30/07/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com