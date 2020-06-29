StockMarketWire.com - Animal genetics company Genus said Iain Ferguson would succeed Bob Lawson as chairman at the conclusion of the company's next annual general meeting in November.
Ferguson was currently chairman of house builder Crest Nicholson and previously a senior director of animal genetics company Sygen International.
He was also a previous chairman of Stobart, had held senior executive roles at Unilever and was once chief executive of Tate & Lyle.
Lawson would be appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 July and member of the nominations and remuneration committees, and would become chair of the nominations committee upon Lawson's retirement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: