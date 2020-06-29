StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics said the development of a Covid-19 rapid test had progressed further, now that consortium partner Abingdon Health had reached a design milestone.
The UK Rapid Test Consortium was developing an antibody test that could be used by people in their homes.
Abingdon Health had informed consortium members that it has attained design freeze for the test.
The next stage involved Abingdon Health transferring the manufacturing protocols to consortium members and gaining regulatory approval.
'The transfer of the manufacturing process to Omega will enable it to undertake its own validation work to prove equivalent performance and to demonstrate the test can be manufactured at scale to meet the UK government's demand,' Omega said.
'These activities will commence immediately, and the company expects to complete this work by the end of August.'
Omega chief executive said: 'This key milestone achievement in such a short timescale is a credit to the hard work put in by the consortium, especially Abingdon Health.'
'We can now look forward with greater confidence in bringing this important test to market to support the UK and devolved governments in their fight against this pandemic.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
