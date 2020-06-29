StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Haydale Graphene Industries said it had signed a second-phase agreement with Thailand's IRPC Public Company.
The agreement, which followed a first-phase pact announced in 2018, was for IRPC to develop transparent graphene and functionalized acetylene black conductive inks.
The inks were for radio-frequency identification, near-field communication and related applications.
IRPC would pay an upfront fee to Haydale following signing of a contract, with a second payment following submission of a final report.
At 3:06pm: [LON:HAYD] Haydale Graphene Industries Plc share price was -0.05p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: