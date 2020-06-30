StockMarketWire.com - Property developer and investor Henry Boot said it would bring a 'significant' number of employees off furlough amid an increase in activity since resuming operations. The company warned, however, that it expected a delay in disposals, with sales moving in 2021.
The company said discussions were ongoing with house builders on several other site disposals, and it had received bids at pre lockdown values, but stressed the need to remain cautious anticipating a delay in disposals, with sales moving into 2021.
The company said it had now resumed activity on all its sites and depot sale centres were open.
'We will continue dealing with the disruption COVID-19 has caused and the material impact this will have but the business has been encouraged by the increase in recent activity and output. As a result, we are bringing a significant number of employees off furlough,' the company said.
At 8:01am: [LON:BOOT] Henry Boot PLC share price was +5p at 245p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: