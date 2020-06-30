StockMarketWire.com - Digital solutions provider Cambridge Cognition hailed new contract wins in the first half of the year that boosted order intake above that of last year.
The company also said, barring a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it expected most, if not all, clinical trial sites would be open during third quarter of the year.
Further contract wins in the first half of 2020, took the order intake to £4.9m for the year to date, compared with £2.6m for the first half of 2019.
To date in 2020, the company had signed contracts for four large orders of over £500k and ten for between £50k and £500k.
The contracted order book for the company was now at £7.5m compared to £5.7m at 31 December 2019.
'Until all clinical trial sites are open again, we remain cautious around the extent to which these increased order levels will have a favourable impact on recognised revenues this year,' the company said.
At 9:48am: [LON:COG] Cambridge Cognition Holdings share price was +5p at 43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: