StockMarketWire.com - Roadside convenience retailer Applegreen said it had continued to trade ahead of its Covid-19 projections for both May and June.
The company also announced that its Welcome Break subsidiary had completed a process to access additional facilities which 'significantly' enhanced its liquidity during the Covid-19 crisis.
The firmer performance in the remainder of the Applegreen business for May and June, was led by 'strong' store sales in the local petrol filling station sites, good fuel margins and extensive cost saving measures, the company said.
'Traffic volumes have started to recover as authorities have accelerated the lifting of travel restrictions with working capital and cash also starting to rebuild with these increased volumes,' it added.
At 9:03am: [LON:APGN] Applegreen PLC share price was +5p at 340p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
