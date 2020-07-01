StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said its distributor in Brazil, Valentech International, had obtained marketing authorisation for the company's EarlyCDT Lung lung cancer test.
The authorisation had been obtained from regulator Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria.
It was effective immediately and enabled market access for EarlyCDT Lung in one of the largest addressable markets in the world, Oncimmune said.
The company had signed a distribution agreement with Valentech for Brazil and Colombia in 2018.
At 9:10am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was +6p at 132.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
