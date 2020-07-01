StockMarketWire.com - Specialist asset manager Mercia Asset Management said portfolio company MIP Diagnostics had completed a £5.1m funding round to scale production of its polymer antibodies.

Mercia said it had committed £0.5m from its own balance sheet as part of the fundraising, alongside the Business Growth Fund, Downing Ventures, Calculus Capital and MIP management.

Mercia's initial fully -diluted equity percentage would become 4.6%, it added.


At 9:51am: [LON:MERC] Mercia Technologies Plc share price was 0p at 18.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com