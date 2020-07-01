StockMarketWire.com - Specialist asset manager Mercia Asset Management said portfolio company MIP Diagnostics had completed a £5.1m funding round to scale production of its polymer antibodies.
Mercia said it had committed £0.5m from its own balance sheet as part of the fundraising, alongside the Business Growth Fund, Downing Ventures, Calculus Capital and MIP management.
Mercia's initial fully -diluted equity percentage would become 4.6%, it added.
At 9:51am: [LON:MERC] Mercia Technologies Plc share price was 0p at 18.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: