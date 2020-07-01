StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Melrose Industries                       118.90       +4.30%
Smith & Nephew                          1568.50       +4.18%
BP                                       312.35       +1.68%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1242.50       +1.51%
Bunzl                                   2196.00       +1.39%
Informa                                  458.65       -2.50%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1593.25       -2.16%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8314.00       -1.52%
Pearson                                  567.70       -1.41%
Phoenix Group Holdings                   635.30       -1.35%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   253.75       +5.29%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           417.75       +5.09%
Babcock International Group              324.40       +4.58%
Close Brothers Group                    1147.50       +3.85%
Paypoint                                 622.00       +3.84%
John Laing Group                         317.00       -9.01%
Energean                                 585.00       -4.88%
Tui AG                                   369.50       -2.99%
Unite Group                              912.50       -2.93%
Trainline                                423.10       -2.60%

FTSE 350
Spirent Communications                   253.75       +5.29%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           417.75       +5.09%
Babcock International Group              324.40       +4.58%
Melrose Industries                       118.90       +4.30%
Smith & Nephew                          1568.50       +4.18%
John Laing Group                         317.00       -9.01%
Energean                                 585.00       -4.88%
Tui AG                                   369.50       -2.99%
Unite Group                              912.50       -2.93%
Trainline                                423.10       -2.60%

AIM
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Haydale Graphene Industries                4.08      +98.78%
Redx Pharma                               29.50      +43.90%
Cello Group                              160.50      +43.30%
Velocys                                    8.47      +27.18%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      -29.31%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.00      -28.57%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.70      -15.00%
Kibo Mining                                0.17      -12.50%
Sound Energy                               3.68      -12.38%

