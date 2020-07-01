FTSE 100 Melrose Industries 118.90 +4.30% Smith & Nephew 1568.50 +4.18% BP 312.35 +1.68% Royal Dutch Shell 1242.50 +1.51% Bunzl 2196.00 +1.39% Informa 458.65 -2.50% Hargreaves Lansdown 1593.25 -2.16% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8314.00 -1.52% Pearson 567.70 -1.41% Phoenix Group Holdings 635.30 -1.35% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 253.75 +5.29% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 417.75 +5.09% Babcock International Group 324.40 +4.58% Close Brothers Group 1147.50 +3.85% Paypoint 622.00 +3.84% John Laing Group 317.00 -9.01% Energean 585.00 -4.88% Tui AG 369.50 -2.99% Unite Group 912.50 -2.93% Trainline 423.10 -2.60% FTSE 350 Spirent Communications 253.75 +5.29% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 417.75 +5.09% Babcock International Group 324.40 +4.58% Melrose Industries 118.90 +4.30% Smith & Nephew 1568.50 +4.18% John Laing Group 317.00 -9.01% Energean 585.00 -4.88% Tui AG 369.50 -2.99% Unite Group 912.50 -2.93% Trainline 423.10 -2.60% AIM Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Haydale Graphene Industries 4.08 +98.78% Redx Pharma 29.50 +43.90% Cello Group 160.50 +43.30% Velocys 8.47 +27.18% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -29.31% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.00 -28.57% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.70 -15.00% Kibo Mining 0.17 -12.50% Sound Energy 3.68 -12.38% Overall Market Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Haydale Graphene Industries 4.08 +98.78% Redx Pharma 29.50 +43.90% Cello Group 160.50 +43.30% Velocys 8.47 +27.18% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -29.31% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.00 -28.57% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.70 -15.00% Riverstone Energy Limited 324.50 -13.47% Kibo Mining 0.17 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
