StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smith & Nephew                          1563.00       +3.82%
Fresnillo                                846.60       +0.62%
Dcc                                     6762.00       +0.48%
Experian                                2829.00       +0.35%
Segro                                    897.50       +0.28%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     271.15       -4.99%
Itv                                       71.10       -4.79%
Informa                                  448.50       -4.66%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1556.00       -4.45%
Evraz                                    277.30       -3.85%

FTSE 250
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           416.95       +4.89%
Spirent Communications                   252.50       +4.77%
Liontrust Asset Management              1350.00       +3.45%
Rotork                                   287.40       +2.64%
Paypoint                                 614.00       +2.50%
John Laing Group                         310.10      -10.99%
Energean                                 574.00       -6.67%
Future                                  1203.00       -5.72%
Ssp Group                                242.70       -5.64%
William Hill                             107.93       -5.16%

FTSE 350
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           416.95       +4.89%
Spirent Communications                   252.50       +4.77%
Smith & Nephew                          1562.50       +3.79%
Liontrust Asset Management              1350.00       +3.45%
Rotork                                   287.40       +2.64%
John Laing Group                         310.10      -10.99%
Energean                                 574.00       -6.67%
Future                                  1203.00       -5.72%
Ssp Group                                242.70       -5.64%
William Hill                             107.93       -5.16%

AIM
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.30      +60.98%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.90      +47.17%
Redx Pharma                               30.00      +46.34%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.19      -34.48%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      -17.86%
Sound Energy                               3.47      -17.38%
Physiomics                                 6.00      -13.67%
Kibo Mining                                0.17      -12.50%

Overall Market
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.30      +60.98%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.90      +47.17%
Redx Pharma                               30.00      +46.34%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.19      -34.48%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      -17.86%
Sound Energy                               3.47      -17.38%
Physiomics                                 6.00      -13.67%
Riverstone Energy Limited                324.25      -13.53%