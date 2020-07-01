FTSE 100 Smith & Nephew 1563.00 +3.82% Fresnillo 846.60 +0.62% Dcc 6762.00 +0.48% Experian 2829.00 +0.35% Segro 897.50 +0.28% Rolls-Royce Holdings 271.15 -4.99% Itv 71.10 -4.79% Informa 448.50 -4.66% Hargreaves Lansdown 1556.00 -4.45% Evraz 277.30 -3.85% FTSE 250 B&M European Value Retail S.A. 416.95 +4.89% Spirent Communications 252.50 +4.77% Liontrust Asset Management 1350.00 +3.45% Rotork 287.40 +2.64% Paypoint 614.00 +2.50% John Laing Group 310.10 -10.99% Energean 574.00 -6.67% Future 1203.00 -5.72% Ssp Group 242.70 -5.64% William Hill 107.93 -5.16% FTSE 350 B&M European Value Retail S.A. 416.95 +4.89% Spirent Communications 252.50 +4.77% Smith & Nephew 1562.50 +3.79% Liontrust Asset Management 1350.00 +3.45% Rotork 287.40 +2.64% John Laing Group 310.10 -10.99% Energean 574.00 -6.67% Future 1203.00 -5.72% Ssp Group 242.70 -5.64% William Hill 107.93 -5.16% AIM Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.30 +60.98% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.90 +47.17% Redx Pharma 30.00 +46.34% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.19 -34.48% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 -17.86% Sound Energy 3.47 -17.38% Physiomics 6.00 -13.67% Kibo Mining 0.17 -12.50% Overall Market Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.30 +60.98% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.90 +47.17% Redx Pharma 30.00 +46.34% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.19 -34.48% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 -17.86% Sound Energy 3.47 -17.38% Physiomics 6.00 -13.67% Riverstone Energy Limited 324.25 -13.53%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -