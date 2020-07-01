StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smith & Nephew                          1581.50       +5.05%
Compass Group                           1151.25       +3.53%
Melrose Industries                       117.95       +3.46%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1251.50       +2.25%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1315.30       +2.20%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1549.25       -4.87%
Itv                                       72.42       -3.03%
Sainsbury (J)                            203.75       -2.37%
Polymetal International                 1577.50       -2.35%
Taylor Wimpey                            139.98       -1.84%

FTSE 250
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           423.20       +6.47%
Carnival                                1049.50       +6.46%
Hammerson                                 85.39       +6.39%
Liontrust Asset Management              1380.00       +5.75%
Wood Group (John)                        204.75       +5.62%
John Laing Group                         312.40      -10.33%
Energean                                 575.00       -6.50%
Royal Mail                               173.10       -5.02%
Future                                  1216.00       -4.70%
Ferrexpo                                 167.55       -3.37%

FTSE 350
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           423.20       +6.47%
Carnival                                1049.50       +6.46%
Hammerson                                 85.39       +6.39%
Liontrust Asset Management              1380.00       +5.75%
Wood Group (John)                        204.75       +5.62%
John Laing Group                         312.40      -10.33%
Energean                                 575.00       -6.50%
Royal Mail                               173.10       -5.02%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1549.25       -4.87%
Future                                  1216.00       -4.70%

AIM
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.15      +94.34%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.15      +53.66%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Landore Resources                          1.13      +25.56%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.95      -32.14%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      -29.31%
Blue Star Capital                          0.17      -17.50%
Physiomics                                 5.75      -17.27%
Sound Energy                               3.55      -15.48%

Overall Market
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               5.15      +94.34%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.15      +53.66%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Landore Resources                          1.13      +25.56%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.95      -32.14%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      -29.31%
Blue Star Capital                          0.17      -17.50%
Physiomics                                 5.75      -17.27%
Sound Energy                               3.55      -15.48%