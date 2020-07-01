FTSE 100 Smith & Nephew 1581.50 +5.05% Compass Group 1151.25 +3.53% Melrose Industries 117.95 +3.46% Royal Dutch Shell 1251.50 +2.25% Royal Dutch Shell 1315.30 +2.20% Hargreaves Lansdown 1549.25 -4.87% Itv 72.42 -3.03% Sainsbury (J) 203.75 -2.37% Polymetal International 1577.50 -2.35% Taylor Wimpey 139.98 -1.84% FTSE 250 B&M European Value Retail S.A. 423.20 +6.47% Carnival 1049.50 +6.46% Hammerson 85.39 +6.39% Liontrust Asset Management 1380.00 +5.75% Wood Group (John) 204.75 +5.62% John Laing Group 312.40 -10.33% Energean 575.00 -6.50% Royal Mail 173.10 -5.02% Future 1216.00 -4.70% Ferrexpo 167.55 -3.37% FTSE 350 B&M European Value Retail S.A. 423.20 +6.47% Carnival 1049.50 +6.46% Hammerson 85.39 +6.39% Liontrust Asset Management 1380.00 +5.75% Wood Group (John) 204.75 +5.62% John Laing Group 312.40 -10.33% Energean 575.00 -6.50% Royal Mail 173.10 -5.02% Hargreaves Lansdown 1549.25 -4.87% Future 1216.00 -4.70% AIM Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.15 +94.34% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.15 +53.66% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Landore Resources 1.13 +25.56% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.95 -32.14% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -29.31% Blue Star Capital 0.17 -17.50% Physiomics 5.75 -17.27% Sound Energy 3.55 -15.48% Overall Market Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 5.15 +94.34% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.15 +53.66% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Landore Resources 1.13 +25.56% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.95 -32.14% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -29.31% Blue Star Capital 0.17 -17.50% Physiomics 5.75 -17.27% Sound Energy 3.55 -15.48%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
