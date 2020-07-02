StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Primary Health Properties said it has completed on the acquisition of the last of the conditional purchases of a portfolio of medical centres for £3.6m.
The acquisition of the portfolio was referred to in an announcement on 11 May 2020.
It said that this completes the purchase of the entire portfolio of 22 properties.
