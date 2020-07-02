StockMarketWire.com - Building products supplier Forterra said it had raised £55m gross through the placing of shares at a discount.
The company placed 28,205,128 shares at a price of 195p a share, representing a 5.6% discount to the closing mid-market share price of 206.5p on 01 July 2020.
At 8:03am: [LON:FORT] Forterra PLC share price was -10.6p at 195.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
