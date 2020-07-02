FTSE 100 Associated British Foods 2111.50 +7.48% Rolls-Royce Holdings 300.55 +5.23% International Consolidated Airlines 228.15 +4.08% Melrose Industries 121.45 +3.85% Itv 74.29 +3.73% Smith (Ds) 291.00 -8.69% National Grid 939.50 -5.20% Homeserve 1251.00 -2.65% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 1974.75 -2.39% Smurfit Kappa Group 2611.00 -1.77% FTSE 250 Meggitt 325.25 +6.60% Easyjet 698.90 +4.38% Virgin Money UK 96.92 +4.19% Hiscox 831.00 +3.80% Vivo Energy 82.75 +3.44% Airtel Africa 60.15 -2.98% Xp Power Limited 3515.00 -2.36% Workspace Group 662.00 -1.93% Hammerson 84.19 -1.46% Fisher (James) & Sons 1352.00 -1.46% FTSE 350 Associated British Foods 2111.50 +7.48% Meggitt 325.25 +6.60% Rolls-Royce Holdings 300.55 +5.23% Easyjet 698.90 +4.38% Virgin Money UK 96.92 +4.19% Smith (Ds) 291.00 -8.69% National Grid 939.50 -5.20% Airtel Africa 60.15 -2.98% Homeserve 1251.00 -2.65% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 1974.75 -2.39% AIM Redx Pharma 35.00 +40.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 7.15 +24.35% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 +15.00% Lekoil 2.53 +15.00% Verditek 9.35 +13.33% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.09 -39.29% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.33 -18.75% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.55 -18.42% Kibo Mining 0.17 -16.67% Kosmos Energy 129.00 -11.64% Overall Market Redx Pharma 35.00 +40.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 7.15 +24.35% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 +15.00% Lekoil 2.53 +15.00% Verditek 9.35 +13.33% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.09 -39.29% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.33 -18.75% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.55 -18.42% Kibo Mining 0.17 -16.67% Kosmos Energy 129.00 -11.64%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -