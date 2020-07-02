StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Associated British Foods                2111.50       +7.48%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     300.55       +5.23%
International Consolidated Airlines      228.15       +4.08%
Melrose Industries                       121.45       +3.85%
Itv                                       74.29       +3.73%
Smith (Ds)                               291.00       -8.69%
National Grid                            939.50       -5.20%
Homeserve                               1251.00       -2.65%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        1974.75       -2.39%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2611.00       -1.77%

FTSE 250
Meggitt                                  325.25       +6.60%
Easyjet                                  698.90       +4.38%
Virgin Money UK                           96.92       +4.19%
Hiscox                                   831.00       +3.80%
Vivo Energy                               82.75       +3.44%
Airtel Africa                             60.15       -2.98%
Xp Power Limited                        3515.00       -2.36%
Workspace Group                          662.00       -1.93%
Hammerson                                 84.19       -1.46%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1352.00       -1.46%

FTSE 350
Associated British Foods                2111.50       +7.48%
Meggitt                                  325.25       +6.60%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     300.55       +5.23%
Easyjet                                  698.90       +4.38%
Virgin Money UK                           96.92       +4.19%
Smith (Ds)                               291.00       -8.69%
National Grid                            939.50       -5.20%
Airtel Africa                             60.15       -2.98%
Homeserve                               1251.00       -2.65%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        1974.75       -2.39%

AIM
Redx Pharma                               35.00      +40.00%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               7.15      +24.35%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      +15.00%
Lekoil                                     2.53      +15.00%
Verditek                                   9.35      +13.33%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.09      -39.29%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.33      -18.75%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.55      -18.42%
Kibo Mining                                0.17      -16.67%
Kosmos Energy                            129.00      -11.64%

Overall Market
Redx Pharma                               35.00      +40.00%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               7.15      +24.35%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      +15.00%
Lekoil                                     2.53      +15.00%
Verditek                                   9.35      +13.33%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.09      -39.29%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.33      -18.75%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.55      -18.42%
Kibo Mining                                0.17      -16.67%
Kosmos Energy                            129.00      -11.64%