StockMarketWire.com - Energy Storage Fund Gore Street pushed back the date of its fundraising timetable by two business days to 3.00 p.m. on Monday 6th July 2020 to allow more time for investors to participate in the fundraise.
'Gore Street has been encouraged by the strong interest received from a wide range of investors to participate in the current fundraising. In order to facilitate orders from some significant additional investors,' the company said.
At 10:06am: [LON:GSF] Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +1p at 101p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
