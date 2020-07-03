StockMarketWire.com - Bingo hall and casino group Rank warned that its annual profit would be at the bottom end of its guidance range, due to costs associated with reopening its venues.
The company also warned that certain venues may not open again.
Operating profit for the year through June was seen at the lower end of a previous guidance range of £48m to £58m, with revenue at only 60% of pre-Covid levels.
Rank said it would start reopening its Mecca bingo clubs in the UK from Saturday, in line with government guidance.
The company said it would initially open 35 venues in England, with a further 30 expected to open in a phased approach throughout July and August including, when permitted, venues in Scotland and Wales.
The remaining 12 venues would remain closed until October while the company assessed their ongoing viability.
'Some restructuring of the cost base and format of these venues is likely to be necessary to allow them to reopen, including renegotiation of rents,' Rank said.
On casinos, the company said it was engaging with the government to seek to secure a date for the reopening of the Grosvenor's casino estate.
Its Enracha clubs in Spain started to reopen from 10 June and all were now open.
Monthly net cash outflow had been in line with previous guidance, with cash and available facilities at 1 July of about £140m.
