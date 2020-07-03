StockMarketWire.com - Telematics group Trakm8 said it had agreed a fleet optimisation contract with a 'major UK food retailer' that had been expected in March but was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The contract was initially for two years and utilised Trakm8's algorithm to optimise home deliveries.
'There will be some initial customer funded engineering integration activity in advance of product going live later in the year,' Trakm8 said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
