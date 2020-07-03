StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pathfinder Minerals said chairman Henry Bellingham had resigned, with immediate effect, sparking a management reshuffle.
Chief executive Dennis Edmonds had become chairman, while Peter Taylor had been appointed as its new CEO.
Taylor was most recently CEO of Alien Metals and had also held senior executive roles at African Aura Mining and Afferro Mining.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: