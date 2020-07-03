StockMarketWire.com - High-pressure systems manufacturer Pressure Technologies said it would receive another £2.5m associated with the sale of its stake in Greenlane Renewables.
Together with the sale of shares on 10 June 2020, Pressure Technologies would have realised cash proceeds of about £3.1m.
The company had also agreed to transfer the balance of its securities in Greenlane following a sale of shares to other investors, Creation Partners and Brad Douville, which were previously held in escrow.
The total cash received to date of the £10.1m total consideration on disposal was about £7.3m.
Sale proceeds would be used to pay down debt.
At 8:48am: [LON:PRES] Pressure Technologies PLC share price was -1p at 78.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
