StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Draper Esprit said it expected to receive approximately £39m in the coming days after Zynga wrapped up its deal to buy Peak Games for $1.85bn.
'Draper Esprit expects to receive the cash portion of the transaction of approximately £39m (net of escrow balances) in the coming days. The remaining consideration of shares in Zynga are to be held subject to a further 6 months lock-up,' the company said.
The sale marked the first realisation for the company of this fiscal year to 31 March 2021, and followed total exits realised in the last fiscal year of £40m.
At 9:19am: [LON:GROW] Draper Esprit PLC share price was +15p at 475p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: