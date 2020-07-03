StockMarketWire.com - Computer boards maker Concurrent Technologies said its former chairman Michael Collins would retire as a director and from the board on 30th September 2020.
Collins had been a Director since 1987 and, until the last AGM, had been chairman for 31 years.
At 9:29am: [LON:CNC] Concurrent Technologies PLC share price was -0.5p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: