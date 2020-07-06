StockMarketWire.com - Treatment delivery system developer N4 Pharma said progress on a company 'optimisation programme' had been slower than expected.
Delays were related to a rota system employed by the main laboratories contracted for the work seeing optimisation of DNA loading take longer than expected.
'However, these delays have been supplemented by the proof of concept work utilising Nuvec being undertaken by Evotec International,' the company said.
N4 and Evotec are working on a potential delivery system for Covid-19 vaccines.
'With respect to studies involving Covid-19, Evotec remains on track with the in vitro testing of Nuvec loaded with the Covid-19 plasmid,' N4 said.
It added that Evotec continued to look at ways in which it could accelerate the commencement of Stage three of the companies' Covid-19 work and perform in vivo protein expression testing in parallel with in vitro studies.
'Assays to detect the spike protein antigen arising from the plasmid transfection and the antibodies produced in vivo have been established by Evotec,' N4 said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
