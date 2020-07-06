StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Eddie Stobart Logistics reported wider losses as a sharp write down of assets across its general transport and iForce divisions weighed on performance.
For the 12 months ended 30 November 2019, pre-tax losses widened to £238.9m from £22.3m on-year and revenue grew by 9.7% to £857.1m.
The company reported a total impairment of £169.2m, with the bulk of the write down, about £150.0m, seen in its general transport and the remainder in its iForce division.
The company did not pay an interim dividend for the year, and said it would not recommend a final dividend.
'The team continues to closely monitor the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on trading. While there have been some volume reductions in parts of the business, the Eddie Stobart Group has benefited from its traditional strong exposure to fast-moving consumer and grocery goods, as well as its e-commerce related activities and volumes in these areas remain strong,' the company said.
