StockMarketWire.com - Transport analytics platform provider Maestrano said it had formed a partnership with geographic information system software group Esri. The pact would see the to companies 'formalise joint solution efforts around the world'.
It included a localised teaming agreement in Australia to enhance the quality and quantity of available data.
Maestrano also announced that its Corridor Technology platform had gained engineering acceptance from ARTC, an Australian government entity that managed the country's interstate rail network.
At 9:01am: [LON:MNO] Maestrano Group Plc Ord 1p share price was +1.1p at 4.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
