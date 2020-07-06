StockMarketWire.com - Software and services company Gresham Technologies upgraded its outlook on performance and said it expected to maintain current levels of investment despite the impact of Covid-19.
Since the trading update on 20 April 2020, full-year revenues from business already won and renewals that have been contractually committed or are confidently expected have increased by in excess of £1.0m.
Management now had confidence in achieving a minimum of 88% of planned 2020 revenues (up from 84% announced in the trading update on 20 April 2020) and on that level of revenue expected to achieve 2020 guidance for adjusted earnings (EBITDA) and cash EBITDA.
For the half year to 30 June 2020, revenue was expected to fall by £12.2m on-year.
At 9:02am: [LON:GHT] Gresham Technologies PLC share price was +1.5p at 130p
