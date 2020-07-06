StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Beowulf Mining said it was 'encouraging' that a number of grab samples from its Vardar mine in Northern Kosovo had returned high-grade gold results.
'42 samples have assayed in excess of 0.1 gramme per tonne gold, out of a total of 96 samples collected from available outcrop and subcrop,' the company said.
The company said it would now finalise plans for ground and airborne geophysical surveys over the Madjan Peak gold target at Vardar's Mitrovica licence, which would get underway as soon as Covid-19 restrictions allow resources to be fully mobilised.
Drilling would follow the target definition and, all 'being well, could start in the coming months,' it added,
At 9:19am: [LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 4.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
