StockMarketWire.com - Care home investor Target Healthcare reaffirmed dividend plans, while announcing that it had acquired a newly-developed care home in Bicester, Oxfordshire for £15m.
The company said that, as a result of its strong rental collection, it was reaffirming its intention to pay a dividend for the quarter through June, in line with expectations.
Target Healthcare said 96% of rent payable in respect of the recent quarter had been collected, after allowing for agreements on a limited proportion of the portfolio's 71 operational care homes to pay monthly in advance.
'The group's portfolio has continued to demonstrate its high quality and defensive characteristics throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,' the company said.
At 9:51am: [LON:THRL] Target Healthcare Reit Ltd share price was +1.8p at 109.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
