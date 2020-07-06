StockMarketWire.com - Software company Dev Clever said it had signed a partnership agreement with Veative Labs, a provider of online and immersive learning modules within the EdTech sector.
The partnership would 'enable the integration, cross-marketing and selling of products and services to provide a compelling careers development and learning programme, in and out of the classroom, on a global basis,' the company said.
'The partnership also provides Dev Clever with access to Veative's India-based development team, enabling the acceleration of the conversion of Dev Clever's platforms into local languages. The products can be immediately marketed together to English-speaking geographies, where the platform has already been localised,' it added.
At 9:55am: [LON:DEV] share price was +0.5p at 7.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
