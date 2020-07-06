StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company i3 Energy said it had acquired all the petroleum and infrastructure assets from Gain Energy, boosting its energy portfolio for C$80m.
The assets acquired from Gain Energy, a Canadian company with operations in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin, would add 26.4m barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) PDP and 69.4 MMboe 2P reserves to i3's portfolio.
During 2019, the assets produced at 11,020 boepd and generated about US$34m in field EBITDA (revenues minus royalties, opex and transportation) from 365 wells.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
