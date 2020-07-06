StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said it had raised £1m via share issue to to support expansion of exploration activities and commercialisation of selected project interests.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.475p each and came with an attached warrant exercisable in two years at 0.75p each.
At 1:11pm: [LON:POW] share price was +0.03p at 0.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: