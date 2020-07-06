StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Checkit said it had appointed Aylsa Muir as its chief financial officer, effective September.
She would replace Andy Weatherstone, who's departure had already been announced by the company.
Muir had spent 10 years with Pepsico and more recently held senior roles at software companies SD Worx UK and Iris Software.
At 2:03pm: [LON:CKT] Checkit Plc share price was 0p at 40.5p
