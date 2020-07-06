StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it would 'drive up standards' where required after a news report claimed one of its supplier was underpaying staff and failing to protect them from Covid-19.
A report in The Sunday Times suggested workers in some supplier factories in Manchester were being paid as little as £3.50 an hour, or well below the UK minimum wage.
The report also indicated some factories were operating during last week's localised coronavirus lockdown in Leicester without additional hygiene or social distancing measures in place.
'Boohoo remains committed to supporting UK manufacturing and is determined to drive up standards where this is required,' the company said.
'We will not hesitate to immediately terminate relationships with any supplier who is found not to be acting within both the letter and spirit of our supplier code of conduct.'
Boohoo said it was grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting the conditions at Jaswal Fashions, which, if true, were 'totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace'.
The company said its early investigations revealed that Jaswal Fashions was not a declared supplier and also no longer trading as a garment manufacturer.
'It therefore appears that a different company is using Jaswal's former premises and we are currently trying to establish the identity of this company,' Boohoo said.
'We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have sub-contracted work to the manufacturer in question.' At 2:16pm: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was -102p at 285.5p
