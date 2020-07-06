StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty company Altus Strategies said a significant mineral resource estimate had been recorded for its Diba gold project in western Mali.
The project was estimated by consultant Mining Plus UK to host 4,834,000 tonnes at 1.39 grams per tonne of gold for 217,000 ounces in the indicated category.
In the inferred category, it was estimated to host 5,479,000 tonnes at 1.06 grams per tonne of gold for 187,000 ounces.
'We are delighted to announce this significant initial mineral resource at our Diba gold project in western Mali, with more than 50% being classified as oxide material,' chief executive Steven Poulton said.
'Substantial exploration potential exists for further discoveries at Diba, with seven priority prospects defined to date which have yet to be systematically drill tested.'
At 2:24pm: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was +2p at 33.5p
