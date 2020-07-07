StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 said its revenue had surged in the first half after it added new clients and heightened market volatility encouraged investors to place bets.
The company also said it had appointed David Zruia as chief executive on a permanent basis.
Zruia, a former chief operating officer of the group, had been performing the CEO role on an interim basis since April.
Revenue for the six months through June jumped to around $564.2m, up from $148.0m on-year.
Plus500 also said that customer trading performance had reverted to 'insignificant historical levels'.
'Despite a background of on-going uncertainty regarding the duration of current levels of volatility, and the unquantified potential impact from regulatory changes in Australia, the board remains very confident about the outlook for the company' Plus500 said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
