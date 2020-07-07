StockMarketWire.com - Primary care property investor and developer Assura said it had seen 'normal patterns' of rent collections in the first quarter despite the ongoing pandemic.
For the first quarter ending 30 June 2020, the company's portfolio of 565 properties had current annualised rent roll of £110.2m.
'Our business model remains resilient and robust, as demonstrated by normal patterns of recent rent collections and all our development sites being active in line with social distancing guidelines,' the company said.
'As lockdown restrictions gradually ease, we are working closely with our GP partners to ensure we best support the NHS and respond to evolving market needs as part of the "new normal,"' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
