StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had signed a laboratory services contract with NoBACZ, a spin-out company of the University of Cambridge developing an antimicrobial coating.
The company said it had also signed a contract with Nearmedic International and a contract to run in-vitro testing from its laboratory for a Cambridge, Massachusetts biotech.
'We are now continuing to sign additional new virology services contracts with third party customers,' chairman Cathal Friel said.
Freil said the wins indicated the company was delivering on a key commitment from when it acquired hVIVO earlier this year o expand the range of its service offerings to third party pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
