StockMarketWire.com - Out-of-hospital healthcare services provider Totally reported a deeper annual loss after rising revenue was offset by acquisition expenses and other costs.
Underlying earnings, however, improved and the company declared a final dividend.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £3.4m, compared to a loss of £1.8m on-year, even as revenue rose 36% to £105.9m.
Underlying earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to £4.0m, up from £1.1m.
Totally declared a final dividend of 0.25p per share, adding to the maiden interim dividend of the same amount paid in February.
Its cash balance had risen 18% to £8.9m at the end of March.
Chairman Bob Holt said the company had a good year, despite facing uncertainty from Brexit and UK national elections, plus the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Whilst we expect the business to grow in 2021 and beyond, due to current run rates and new contract wins, the timing of new tenders, which is a key part of our growth plans, remains uncertain due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the NHS,' Holt said.
'We are therefore unable to give firm guidance at this stage on our growth expectations for the current financial year and the board has considered it appropriate for market forecasts to be withdrawn at this time.'
'The medium to long term outlook and trajectory of the business however remains unchanged.'
'Shareholders should also be pleased that we expect continued growth in operating cash flow and the board therefore remain committed not only to the payment of dividends but also in continuing with our progressive dividend policy.'
