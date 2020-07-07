StockMarketWire.com - Skin health focused SkinBioTherapeutics said the development of a food supplement to help manage symptoms associated with skin condition psoriasis was progressing significantly ahead of schedule.
The company was developing the probiotic supplement in a partnership with Winclove that was announced in February.
A proprietary blend of 'good' bacterial strains had been identified by SkinBioTherapeutics.
Winclove, meanwhile, had successfully combined and formulated the blend as a probiotic food supplement, several months ahead of plan.
The supplement would be know as AxisBiotix, which would undergo a human study with patients suffering from mild to moderate psoriasis.
'The company has confirmed with the necessary regulatory bodies that the study will be conducted as a food supplement study,' SkinBioTherapeutics said.
'Such studies have much reduced requirements in terms of endpoints and the time required compared to a therapeutic trial.'
'Recognising the constraint that the Covid-19 pandemic is having on non-COVID related human studies, the company is investigating opportunities and protocols for accelerating the testing programme.'
'One way to do this would be to ask patients to report any change of their symptoms virtually rather than attending a clinic in person.'
'This method could potentially see an earlier readout than a conventional study and, as a result, if supportive, an earlier commercial launch.'
