StockMarketWire.com - Industrial real estate investor Stenprop said it had acquired property across four adjoining warehouse units in Stretton Business Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire for £3.8m.
The acquisition of the 43,500 square feet of property reflected a net initial yield of 6.9% and a capital value of £86 per square foot.
Stenprop said the deal marked another step toward its goal of achieving a 100% focus on the multi-let industrial sector by 2022.
It was the company's first acquisition to complete since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
At 9:35am: [LON:STP] Stenprop Limited share price was -1p at 121p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: