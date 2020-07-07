StockMarketWire.com - Industrial real estate investor Stenprop said it had acquired property across four adjoining warehouse units in Stretton Business Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire for £3.8m.

The acquisition of the 43,500 square feet of property reflected a net initial yield of 6.9% and a capital value of £86 per square foot.

Stenprop said the deal marked another step toward its goal of achieving a 100% focus on the multi-let industrial sector by 2022.

It was the company's first acquisition to complete since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


