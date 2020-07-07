StockMarketWire.com - Medicines manufacturer Collagen Solutions said it had entered into a new minimum three-year agreement with NovaBone Products, a designer and manufacturer of synthetic bone grafts.
The agreement formalised a longer-term supply arrangement to ensure NovaBone had consistent and increased access to this specialised material to support their continued growth, the company said.
NovaBone and Collagen Solutions began their collaboration in 2015 to develop and supply specialised collagen biomaterials specific to their line of bone graft products used in orthopaedic and dental applications.
NovaBone was recently acquired by Halma to enhance Halma's presence in the orthopaedics market and biologics segment.
At 9:57am: [LON:COS] Collagen Solutions Plc share price was -0.05p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
