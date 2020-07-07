StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources investor Gunsynd said it had placed a further 16m new shares raising gross proceeds of approximately £104K following excess investor demand. The additional placing of shares followed recent equity fundraising announced on 11 June and 6 July.
The net proceeds of the placing would provide the company with additional funding to progress its activities and make investments in line with its stated investing policy.
At 10:03am: [LON:GUN] Gunsynd Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 0.68p
