StockMarketWire.com - Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company PureTech Health welcomed news that founded entity Vor Biopharma had raised $110m of financing.
Vor was developing engineered haematopoietic stem cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.
Fund proceeds would advance its lead candidate VOR33 into clinical trials, deepen its portfolio and accelerate the validation of additional targets for its scientific platform.
RA Capital Management led the Series B financing, along with new investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, Pagliuca Family Office, Alexandria Venture Investments and other undisclosed investors.
Existing investors 5AM Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Osage University Partners and PureTech Health participated in the financing.
At 1:12pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was -4p at 270p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: