UK
09/07/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
09/07/2020 09:30 FPC Statement
09/07/2020 09:30 FPC Meeting Minutes
10/07/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/07/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
10/07/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/07/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
10/07/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
10/07/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/07/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
14/07/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
14/07/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
14/07/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
15/07/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
15/07/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
15/07/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
15/07/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
15/07/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
15/07/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
16/07/2020 09:30 BOE Credit Conditions Survey
US
09/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
09/07/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
09/07/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
10/07/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
10/07/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
13/07/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance
14/07/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m
14/07/2020 13:30 CPI m/m
15/07/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
15/07/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
15/07/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
15/07/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
15/07/2020 19:00 Beige Book
16/07/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
16/07/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
16/07/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
16/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
16/07/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
16/07/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
16/07/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
EU
09/07/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
09/07/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
10/07/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
14/07/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
14/07/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
14/07/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m
14/07/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
16/07/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
16/07/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
16/07/2020 12:45 Main Refinancing Rate
16/07/2020 12:45 Monetary Policy Statement
16/07/2020 13:30 ECB Press Conference
JP
09/07/2020 00:50 PPI y/y
09/07/2020 00:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
09/07/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
09/07/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction
10/07/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
10/07/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
16/07/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com