Interim Result
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
Final Result
09/07/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)
14/07/2020 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
14/07/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
14/07/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
16/07/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
AGM / EGM
09/07/2020 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
09/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
09/07/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
09/07/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF)
09/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
09/07/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)
10/07/2020 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
10/07/2020 DPA Group (0LCQ)
13/07/2020 Starcom PLC (STAR)
14/07/2020 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
14/07/2020 Bluerock Diamonds PLC (BRD)
14/07/2020 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
15/07/2020 Danakali Limited (DNK)
16/07/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
16/07/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
16/07/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
16/07/2020 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
16/07/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Oracle Power PLC (ORCP)
Ex-Dividend
09/07/2020 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)
09/07/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
09/07/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
09/07/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
09/07/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
09/07/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
09/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
09/07/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
09/07/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
09/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/07/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)
09/07/2020 Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC)
09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
09/07/2020 Verizon Communications Inc Verizon Communications Ord Shs (0Q1S)
10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)
10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
14/07/2020 Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Ord Shs (0Q15)
14/07/2020 Oracle Corp Oracle Ord Shs (0R1Z)
15/07/2020 Skipton Building Society Int Bearing Shares (SKIP)
15/07/2020 Gazprom Oao (81JK)
15/07/2020 PJSC Gazprom (OGZD)
15/07/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)
16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)
16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)
16/07/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
16/07/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
16/07/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)
16/07/2020 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH)
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
