StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Segro said it had offered breathing space to tenants for rent worth £9m that was due in advance for the third quarter.
When those tenants were excluded, it had received 93% of £37m rent due in advance for the third quarter of 20202.
The rent was related to the UK quarterly payment date of 24 June 2020 and the figure was taken as of Tuesday.
'We continue to work proactively and constructively to support customers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic on a case by case basis,' Segro said.
'As a result, £9m of rent ordinarily due on the UK quarterly payment date has been re-profiled, mostly to be paid in the second half of 2020.'
With regards to the second quarter, 98% of of the £88m rent due had been paid by across the company's UK and Continental European portfolio after adjusting for re-profiled rent agreed with customers of £13m. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: