StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said a pancreatic cancer treatment, jointly developed with MSD, had been approved in the European Union.
The approval by the European Commission was based on results from the Phase III Polo trial, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
It followed the recommendation for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.
'In the Polo trial, Lynparza nearly doubled median progression-free survival versus placebo after 1st-line chemotherapy for patients with germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
