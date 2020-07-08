StockMarketWire.com - Guarantor loans provider Amigo said Glen Crawford would be re-joining the company as chief executive officer.
Crawford's appointment was expected to take effect from 1 August 2020, the company said.
'Mr. Crawford was appointed CEO of the company in February 2016 and of Amigo Loans and Amigo Management in October 2015, but stepped down as CEO during April 2019 in order to undertake medical treatment,' the company said.
At 9:50am: [LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was +2.56p at 13.26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
