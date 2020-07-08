FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 287.90 +3.75% Persimmon 2487.50 +3.13% Barratt Developments 540.20 +2.23% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2049.50 +2.17% Avast 554.75 +2.07% Wpp 592.00 -5.25% HSBC Holdings 382.10 -3.30% Melrose Industries 115.33 -3.04% Jd Sports Fashion 652.10 -2.44% Evraz 294.40 -2.35% FTSE 250 Puretech Health 292.00 +9.77% Micro Focus International 367.55 +4.18% Spirent Communications 256.25 +3.96% Euromoney Institutional Investor 885.00 +3.75% Pantheon International 2065.00 +2.99% Firstgroup 40.93 -16.78% Victrex 1858.00 -6.45% Energean 515.00 -6.36% National Express Group 166.95 -5.41% Easyjet 666.50 -5.19% FTSE 350 Puretech Health 292.00 +9.77% Micro Focus International 367.55 +4.18% Spirent Communications 256.25 +3.96% Euromoney Institutional Investor 885.00 +3.75% Rolls-Royce Holdings 287.90 +3.75% Firstgroup 40.93 -16.78% Victrex 1858.00 -6.45% Energean 515.00 -6.36% National Express Group 166.95 -5.41% Wpp 592.00 -5.25% AIM Toople 0.09 +37.04% CyanConnode 4.70 +36.23% Trafalgar New Homes 0.10 +29.03% Aura Energy Limited 0.42 +21.43% Gfinity 3.08 +16.04% Safe Harbour Holdings Ord Npv 72.50 -45.28% e-Therapeutics 12.62 -26.81% Global Petroleum 1.00 -16.67% Active Energy Group 0.95 -15.18% Boohoo Group 223.15 -14.63% Overall Market Toople 0.09 +37.04% CyanConnode 4.70 +36.23% Trafalgar New Homes 0.10 +29.03% Aura Energy Limited 0.42 +21.43% Gfinity 3.08 +16.04% Safe Harbour Holdings Ord Npv 72.50 -45.28% e-Therapeutics 12.62 -26.81% Firstgroup 40.93 -16.78% Global Petroleum 1.00 -16.67% Active Energy Group 0.95 -15.18%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
