FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     287.90       +3.75%
Persimmon                               2487.50       +3.13%
Barratt Developments                     540.20       +2.23%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2049.50       +2.17%
Avast                                    554.75       +2.07%
Wpp                                      592.00       -5.25%
HSBC Holdings                            382.10       -3.30%
Melrose Industries                       115.33       -3.04%
Jd Sports Fashion                        652.10       -2.44%
Evraz                                    294.40       -2.35%

FTSE 250
Puretech Health                          292.00       +9.77%
Micro Focus International                367.55       +4.18%
Spirent Communications                   256.25       +3.96%
Euromoney Institutional Investor         885.00       +3.75%
Pantheon International                  2065.00       +2.99%
Firstgroup                                40.93      -16.78%
Victrex                                 1858.00       -6.45%
Energean                                 515.00       -6.36%
National Express Group                   166.95       -5.41%
Easyjet                                  666.50       -5.19%

FTSE 350
Puretech Health                          292.00       +9.77%
Micro Focus International                367.55       +4.18%
Spirent Communications                   256.25       +3.96%
Euromoney Institutional Investor         885.00       +3.75%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     287.90       +3.75%
Firstgroup                                40.93      -16.78%
Victrex                                 1858.00       -6.45%
Energean                                 515.00       -6.36%
National Express Group                   166.95       -5.41%
Wpp                                      592.00       -5.25%

AIM
Toople                                     0.09      +37.04%
CyanConnode                                4.70      +36.23%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.10      +29.03%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.42      +21.43%
Gfinity                                    3.08      +16.04%
Safe Harbour Holdings  Ord Npv            72.50      -45.28%
e-Therapeutics                            12.62      -26.81%
Global Petroleum                           1.00      -16.67%
Active Energy Group                        0.95      -15.18%
Boohoo Group                             223.15      -14.63%

